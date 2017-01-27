100 Great Courier-Journal Photographs

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

100 Great Courier-Journal Photographs

Louisville’s Courier-Journal is an enduring publication that's part of the fabric of the community. In its 150 year history the paper has captured the beautiful, the terrible, and the controversial moments of life in our region. These poignant images of our history culminate in an exhibition of the top 100 photographs from the Courier-Journal Archives, and explore themes relevant to all of us that make the Commonwealth our home.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Art & Exhibitions, History

(502) 753-5663

