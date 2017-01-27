101 Dalmatians Kids at Spotlight Playhouse

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

101 Dalmatians Kids at Spotlight Playhouse

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Kids & Family

8597560011

