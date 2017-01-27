101 Dalmatians Kids at Spotlight Playhouse

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com