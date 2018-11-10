10K Turkey Trot & 2 Mile Gobble Wobble in Letcher County

Raven Rock Golf Course 586 Golf Course Lane, Payne Gap, Kentucky 41537

10K Turkey Trot & 2 Mile Gobble Wobble in Letcher County

Get ready to run or walk like a turkey this November in Letcher County Tourism’s first 10K Turkey Trot, 2 Mile Gobble Wobble or Hold onto Your Tail Feathers Fun Run presented by double kwik.

The races will take place at the beautiful Raven Rock Golf Course on Saturday morning, November 10th at 10 AM. Registration will begin at 8:30.

Prior to Nov, 10th, registration is only $20 per person, increasing to $25 on the day of the event.

Register with a group of 8 or more for only $15 per person.

All proceeds from the race will support the continued growth of Tourism in Letcher County & our region.

To guarantee a free t-shirt, pre-register by Friday November 2nd online at discoverletcher.com/upcomingevents/10kturkeytrot or check out the event on Tourism’s Facebook page.

For more information  call (606)-634-8110 or visit discoverletcher.com

Raven Rock Golf Course 586 Golf Course Lane, Payne Gap, Kentucky 41537
