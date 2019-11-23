× Expand Letcher County Tourism Event Flyer

10K Turkey Trot / 2 Mile Gobble Wobble & Hold Onto Your Tail Feathers Fun Run

Get ready to trot like a turkey this November in Letcher County Tourism’s 2nd 10K Turkey Trot, 2 Mile Gobble Wobble & the Hold onto Your Tail Feathers Fun Run presented by double kwik.

The races will take place at the beautiful Raven Rock Golf Course on Saturday morning, November 23rd at 11 AM.

Prior to Nov. 23rd, registration is only $20 per person, increasing to $25 on the day of the event. Register with a group of 8 or more for only $15 per person.

Register by Nov. 8th, to guarantee a commemorative race shirt.

Finisher medals will be given to anyone who crosses the finish line. Placement medals will be awarded to the top three males and females to cross the finish line of the 10K Turkey Trot and 2 Mile Gobble Wobble, handcrafted by Rustic Rooster Custom Metal in Letcher County.

All proceeds from the race will support the continued growth of Tourism in Letcher County & the Eastern Kentucky region.

For more information, check out discoverletcher.com or Letcher County Tourism's Facebook page.

To contact tourism directly, email letchertourism@gmail.com or call 606 634-1814.