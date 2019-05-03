10th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

10th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend

Presented by Billet Technology. This event features a car show as well as two days of drag racing at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Spectator admission is just $10, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Leisure & Recreation
270-782-0800
