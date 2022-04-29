× Expand 10th Annual Evening of Stars 10th Annual Evening of Stars

10th Annual Evening of Stars in Madisonville

The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our 10th annual Evening of Stars presented by Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

There will be appetizers, a formal dinner, and a cash bar. We will also be presenting the Hopkins Chamber's annual Business Awards.

And new this year, we have a Wine & Bourbon Pull! This is an event you don't want to miss!

Tables are $650 for 10 seats.

Individual Tickets will go on sale March 25th.

Theme: Stars over Tuscany

Attire: Semi-Formal or Black Tie Optional

For more information call 270.821.3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com