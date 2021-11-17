× Expand anchal Anchal Holiday Trunk Show

10th Annual Anchal Holiday Trunk Show

This holiday season, join us for a festive shopping experience sure to inspire and empower. Now offering two days and opportunities to shop and celebrate.

VIP OPENING NIGHT | $20 per ticket

Wednesday, November 17, 5pm - 8pm

Want to shop first? Purchase a ticket and enjoy special perks including first dibs on new exclusive products, a free gift, libations, holiday treats, music, and more! Space is limited.

MAIN SHOPPING | Free

Thursday, November 18, 10am - 8pm

Shop all of your favorite ethical and sustainable pieces at your convenience. Not to miss this year - our first holiday collection featuring aprons, stockings, tree skirts, and more!

LOCATION

Historic Whitehall 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206

TICKETS & MORE INFO

https://anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show

A little more about ANCHAL:

Anchal’s sustainably produced wares are all ethically crafted through methods that empower our artisans. Each heirloom-crafted product bears a hand-stitched signature of the women that created the piece using certified organic cotton, vintage materials, low-impact, and natural dyes. These carefully designed products help build sustainable community growth and safety with Anchal artisans leading the way.

Anchal products have been sold in Anthropologie, the Guggenheim Museum, and Madewell and featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Better Homes & Gardens, Forbes, Architectural Digest, and Fashion Revolution Magazine.

anchalproject.org

@anchalproject

For more information call (502) 709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show