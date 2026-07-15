× Expand KT Signs Untitled design - 1 10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival

10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival

Come enjoy the best jazz in the Bluegrass at the 10th Annual Todd Hildreth Autumnal Jazz Festival. This year's festival features six bands and two stages (one outdoor and one indoor), guaranteeing continuous music throughout the day. Food trucks will provide a variety of food, desserts, wine, and beer.

For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit ascensionlouisville.org