10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival

to

Ascension Lutheran Church 13725 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40245

10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival

Come enjoy the best jazz in the Bluegrass at the 10th Annual Todd Hildreth Autumnal Jazz Festival. This year's festival features six bands and two stages (one outdoor and one indoor), guaranteeing continuous music throughout the day. Food trucks will provide a variety of food, desserts, wine, and beer.

For more information call 502-244-1856 or visit ascensionlouisville.org

Info

Ascension Lutheran Church 13725 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40245
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
502-244-1856
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2026-09-12 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2026-09-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2026-09-12 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10th Annual Autumnal Jazz Festival - 2026-09-12 15:00:00 ical