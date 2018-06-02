10th Annual Butchertown Art Fair

The 10th Annual Butchertown Art Fair will be held Saturday, June 2nd from 10:00am-7:00pm and Sunday, June 3rd from 11:00am-5:00pm. The event is held in historic Butchertown within the 800 and 900 blocks of East Washington Street among 19th-century homes. It will feature more than 60 artists from around the country, entertainment for families, food trucks, libations and more. Visit facebook.com/butchertownartfair for more information.

For more information visit butchertown.wix.com/artfair