10th Annual Jane Austen Festival

Throughout the weekend, immerse yourself in the Regency world at the 1790s Georgian farm, Locust Grove. Attend presentations by our Featured speakers and a Regency Style Show under the Big Tent, watch demonstrations of Regency past-times, gain new skills to further your Regency education with our Workshops, delight in Four-Course Afternoon Tea, visit and shop our Regency Emporium and Shoppes of Meryton, promenade with "Anne Elliot in Bath," encounter His Majesty's Royal Navy, and dine and dance the night away at our Grand Ball (at a different location).

Featured speakers:

“‘Rears and Vices’: The Georgian Royal Navy” by Patrick Stokes, a direct descendant of Rear-Admiral Charles Austen, Jane Austen’s “own particular little brother”

"Shopping in Bath with Anne Elliot and Friends: An Illustrated Lecture" by Ann Buermann Wass

"Austen Meets O’Brian: Persuasion and the Aubrey/Maturin novels" by Jeremy Strong, professor of Literature and Film at the University of West London

“A Regency Gentleman’s Wardrobe” by Zack Pinsent, Pinsent Tailoring

Ticketed Events (plus Festival admission): Four-Course Afternoon Tea ($25), a Children’s Tea ($20), and Workshops (prices vary, TBA).

Events free with Festival admission: A Regency Style Show, Regency Emporium and Shoppes of Meryton, Regency Fashion Display, Bare Knuckle Boxing Demonstration, Bobbin Lace Making Demonstration, an encampment of His Majesty’s Royal Navy, a Punch & Judy show, a Persuasion adaptation (Friday Night only) as well as tours of the 1790s Georgian home (Saturday and Sunday only) and more!

The Saturday, July 14th, evening Grand Ball is at a NEW LOCATION- The Pendennis Club, located in downtown Louisville. The Grand Ball is a Ticketed Event (does not require Festival admission). Ticketing will include a Dinner and Ball option or a Ball Only option (prices TBA). Dinner will be at 7:00-8:30 p.m. and the Ball will be from 8:30-11:00 p.m. Included in this special evening will be intimate "Salon" talks with our featured speakers, card room, cash bar, and English Country Dancing.

This year's Workshops include learning how to Write with a Quill, trying your hand at Tambour Beading, and learning to make an unusual ladies garment called a Canazou.

Plan to attend in Regency Attire! In honor of the 200th year of Jane Austen's Persuasion, join in "Anne Elliot's Stroll in Bath," our Regency Promenade, on Saturday, July 14th at 4 p.m.!

Sponsored by the Jane Austen Society of North America, Greater Louisville Region.

For more information call (502) 727-3917 or visit jasnalouisville.com