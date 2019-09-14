10th Annual Legacy of Life 5k

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

UofL Hospital, The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) will host its 10th Annual Legacy of Life5k Run/Walk at Our Lady of Lourdes in St. Matthews this September. This event raises community awareness for eye, organ and tissue donation,while honoring donor families, recipients, health care professionals, and the general public in support of our cause.

It also represents an incredible celebration of life and of hope, especially for the more than 1,000 Kentuckians currently on a waiting list to receive a life-saving organ. Many more have an opportunity to have an improved quality of life as a result of tissue or eye donation.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Circuit Clerk’s Trust For Life/KODA’s patient assistance fund, as well as U of L Hospital’s Donor Family support program. Participants may register now to attend the race or register to be a virtual participant at runsignup.com/legacyoflife5k

Participants can run (the 5K will be timed) or walk, there’ll be prizes for Largest Team, Best Team Uniform, and Best Outfit, along with music and lots of fun-filled activities. In addition to the big event in Louisville, UofL Hospital, Trust for Life and KODA are working together with volunteers, clerks, hospitals and passionate individuals across the entire state throughout the summer to bring its Legacy of Life 5k to every single county in the Commonwealth.

ABOUT

The mission of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life is to inform, educate, and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors to save lives. For more information visit trustforlife.org. Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates mission is to provide organ and tissues to those in need and to maintain a profound respect for those who gave. For more information visit kyorgandonor.org. These two nonprofits partner closely to educate and improve the lives of Kentuckians through organ donation and transplantation.

UofL Hospital has a long time commitment to their patients and families who are experiencing end-of-life decisions. Creating an environment that fosters quality end-of-life support is important to the culture within the hospital. The health care professionals work collaboratively with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) to give families the opportunity of eye, organ and tissue donation. For further information visit https://uoflhospital.org/.

