10th Berea Celtic Festival

× Expand Sune Frederiksen Celtic musicians Rebecca Baumbach and Skip Cleavinger of Bowling Green have shared their talent at the Berea Celtic Fest for the past five years through workshops, gatherings and concerts.

For ten years Berea has attracted 40-50 talented and some world famous musicians and singers from the Celtic tradition of the Arts. The gathering features concerts, Irish dance, workshops, presentations and poetry at various locations in Berea. Dance and music Friday night at the folk center, gatherings throughout Saturday across town, a gala concert Saturday night at Union Church, and Irish harp music at the Hotel Boone Tavern brunch Sunday. Musicians come from more than ten states and the British Isles.

For more information call (859) 248-0690 or visit berea-celtic.com