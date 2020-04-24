× Expand VisitBGKY ChallengerFest

11th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

Presented by Billet Technology. This event features a car show as well as two days of drag racing at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Call Beech Bend or visit www.challengerfest.net for a full schedule of events.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com