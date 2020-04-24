11th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

11th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

Presented by Billet Technology. This event features a car show as well as two days of drag racing at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Call Beech Bend or visit www.challengerfest.net for a full schedule of events.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com 

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
