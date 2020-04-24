11th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
VisitBGKY
ChallengerFest
11th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway
Presented by Billet Technology. This event features a car show as well as two days of drag racing at Beech Bend Raceway Park. Call Beech Bend or visit www.challengerfest.net for a full schedule of events.
For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com
Info
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs