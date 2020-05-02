11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield

Master Gardener Association of Grayson County hosts the 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 8am to 2pm (cst) at the Grayson County Middle School. Plant sales, vendor booths (indoor/outdoor), FREE workshops, FREE children's craft, and concessions.

For more information call (270) 259-3492 or visit ces.ca.uky.edu/grayson/Master