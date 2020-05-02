11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield

to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00

Grayson County Middle School 726 John Hill Taylor Drive, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754

11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield

Master Gardener Association of Grayson County hosts the 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 8am to 2pm (cst) at the Grayson County Middle School. Plant sales, vendor booths (indoor/outdoor), FREE workshops, FREE children's craft, and concessions.

Like us on Facebook @MGAGraysonCountyKY for additional information.

For more information call (270) 259-3492 or visit ces.ca.uky.edu/grayson/Master

Info

Grayson County Middle School 726 John Hill Taylor Drive, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754 View Map
Home & Garden
to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling in Leitchfield - 2020-05-02 08:00:00