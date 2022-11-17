× Expand @anchalproject 2022 Anchal Holiday Trunk Show

11th Annual Anchal Holiday Trunk Show

Ring in the holiday season with Anchal’s festive Annual Holiday Trunk Show. Socialize, sip, and shop sustainable home decor, fashion, and gifts that support an artisan’s journey to empowerment.

VIP OPENING NIGHT | $20 per ticket

Wednesday, November 16th

5pm - 8pm

Be the first to shop, get early access to one-of-a-kind products, and preview two new never-before-seen exclusive collections. A free gift and libations are included.

MAIN SHOPPING | Free

Thursday, November 17th

10am - 8pm

All are welcome! Grab a friend (or two) and drop in at any time to cross everyone off your list by shopping Anchal’s full collection of gifts that give back.

LOCATION

Historic Whitehall 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206

TICKETS & MORE INFO

anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-trunk-show

Anchal’s sustainably produced wares are all ethically crafted through methods that empower our artisans. Each heirloom-crafted product bears a hand-stitched signature of the women that created the piece using certified organic cotton, vintage materials, low-impact, and natural dyes. These carefully designed products help build sustainable community growth and safety with Anchal artisans leading the way.

Anchal products have been sold in Anthropologie, West Elm, Nordstrom, and Madewell and featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Better Homes & Gardens, Forbes, and Architectural Digest.

For more information call 5027094377 or visit anchalproject.org | @anchalproject