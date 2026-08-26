The 11th Annual Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353

Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner

Gather with friends, family, and neighbors for a special evening celebrating the heart of our community at The 11th Annual Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner. A cherished tradition that brings people together around a shared table to enjoy locally inspired food, meaningful conversations, and the connections that make our community so special.

$60/Person. Limited seating.

Generously sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kentucky.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events

Info

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8594986264
please enable javascript to view