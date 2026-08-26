× Expand Gateway Regional Arts Center, 2026. 2026 Farm to Table - No Date Ticket Announcement Join us at The Market Pavilion to celebrate a magical evening of community with good friends, good food, and good times.

Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner

Gather with friends, family, and neighbors for a special evening celebrating the heart of our community at The 11th Annual Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner. A cherished tradition that brings people together around a shared table to enjoy locally inspired food, meaningful conversations, and the connections that make our community so special.

$60/Person. Limited seating.

Generously sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kentucky.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events