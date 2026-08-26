The 11th Annual Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner
Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Gateway Regional Arts Center, 2026.
2026 Farm to Table - No Date Ticket Announcement
Join us at The Market Pavilion to celebrate a magical evening of community with good friends, good food, and good times.
Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner
Gather with friends, family, and neighbors for a special evening celebrating the heart of our community at The 11th Annual Dr. Danielle King Farm to Table Dinner. A cherished tradition that brings people together around a shared table to enjoy locally inspired food, meaningful conversations, and the connections that make our community so special.
$60/Person. Limited seating.
Generously sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kentucky.
For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events