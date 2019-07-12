Created by Alana Gillett.

11th Annual Jane Austen Festival

The 11th Annual Jane Austen Festival will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Northanger Abbey: Adventure and Romance Unmasked. Shops, Afternoon, Grand Ball, entertainment (Punch & Judy) educational speakers, workshops & much more.

Online, advance registration begins in early June.

For more information call (502) 727-3917 or visit jasnalouisville.com