11th Annual Jane Austen Festival
Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
The 11th Annual Jane Austen Festival will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Northanger Abbey: Adventure and Romance Unmasked. Shops, Afternoon, Grand Ball, entertainment (Punch & Judy) educational speakers, workshops & much more.
Online, advance registration begins in early June.
For more information call (502) 727-3917 or visit jasnalouisville.com
Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
