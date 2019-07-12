11th Annual Jane Austen Festival

Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

11th Annual Jane  Austen Festival

The 11th Annual Jane Austen Festival will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Northanger Abbey: Adventure and Romance Unmasked. Shops, Afternoon, Grand Ball, entertainment (Punch & Judy) educational speakers, workshops & much more.

Online, advance registration begins in early June.

For more information call (502) 727-3917 or visit jasnalouisville.com

Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, History
