11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest

Set amidst the rolling hills of the Bluegrass lies one of America's finest resort campgrounds - the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, so it's time to make your plans to visit Kentucky's destination for the Jazz Fest! Each year on the 2nd weekend in August, Smooth Jazz fans from across the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond make their way to the KHP Campground for an experience like no other! Euge Groove and Avery Sunshine will perform on stage at 7:30 PM.

For more information call 859-255-2653 or visit aafinc.com