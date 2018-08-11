11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest

to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00

Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest

Set amidst the rolling hills of the Bluegrass lies one of America's finest resort campgrounds - the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, so it's time to make your plans to visit Kentucky's destination for the Jazz Fest! Each year on the 2nd weekend in August, Smooth Jazz fans from across the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond make their way to the KHP Campground for an experience like no other! Euge Groove and Avery Sunshine will perform on stage at 7:30 PM.

For more information call 859-255-2653 or visit aafinc.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
859-255-2653
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest - 2018-08-11 19:30:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Submit Yours