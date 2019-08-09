11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open

Mahr Park 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville, Kentucky

Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019.

For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters):

- 2 rounds at MAHR PARK

- 1 round at CITY PARK

For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational):

- 2 rounds at CITY PARK

- 1 round at MAHR PARK

On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM - 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM at City Park.

Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, August 9th at 4:30 PM.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Mahr Park 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
2708214171
