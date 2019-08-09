11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open

Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019.

For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters):

- 2 rounds at MAHR PARK

- 1 round at CITY PARK

For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational):

- 2 rounds at CITY PARK

- 1 round at MAHR PARK

On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM - 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM at City Park.

Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, August 9th at 4:30 PM.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com