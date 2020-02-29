11th Annual Northeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School

× Expand Bobby Fore Bee brood

Northeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School

We are holding our 11th annual Beekeeping School on February 29, 2020 at the Maysville Community and Technical College, 1755 US 68, Maysville, KY 41056. The event will run from 8:00AM to 3:30PM. Pre-Registration is $25.00, at the door-$30.00, and children 12 and under-$7.50. Lunch will be provided by Fazoli's. Lots of vendors, door prizes and speakers presenting topics suitable for beginning beekeepers thru advanced beekeepers, as well as a beautiful painted beehive to be raffled off.

For more information email loribob10@hotmail.com or call (606) 247-5817.