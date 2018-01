12 Angry Men at Angelic Hall

In this classic drama, a jury holdout attempts to prevent a miscarriage of justice by forcing his colleagues to reconsider the evidence.

Additional show times are:

Evening Performances--February 22, 23, and 24 at 7:00 pm

Matinee Performances--February 24 and 25 at 2:30 pm

For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com