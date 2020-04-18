127/501 Casey County Consignment Auction

US-127 & KY-501, Liberty, Kentucky 42539

Casey County Spring Consignment Auction

This Amish-run consignment auction features all sorts of homemade treats, poultry, livestock, used farm equipment, buggies, quilts, and lots more. Consignments are accepted and the auction is held at the corner of US-127 & KY-501 Liberty, Kentucky. This is in the South Fork Mennonite/Amish area.

For more information call (606) 787-7894.

127/501 Casey County Consignment Auction US-127 & KY-501, Liberty, Kentucky 42539 View Map
