127/501 Casey County Consignment Auction
This Amish-run consignment auction features all sorts of homemade treats, poultry, livestock, used farm equipment, buggies, quilts, and lots more. Consignments are accepted and the auction is held at the corner of US-127 & KY-501 Liberty, Kentucky. This is in the South Fork Mennonite/Amish area.
For more information call (606) 787-7894.
