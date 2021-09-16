× Expand Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau ChallengerFest returns to Bowling Green in September and is held in conjunction with the Holley MoParty.

12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

This event has joined forces as part of the Holley MoParty. ChallengerFest participants will received a discount. Spectator admission is just $10, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com