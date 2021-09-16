12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway
Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
ChallengerFest returns to Bowling Green in September and is held in conjunction with the Holley MoParty.
This event has joined forces as part of the Holley MoParty. ChallengerFest participants will received a discount. Spectator admission is just $10, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com