12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

to

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway

This event has joined forces as part of the Holley MoParty. ChallengerFest participants will received a discount. Spectator admission is just $10, and children 12 and younger are admitted free.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com

Info

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, This & That
to
Google Calendar - 12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway - 2021-09-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway - 2021-09-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway - 2021-09-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 12th Annual ChallengerFest at Beech Bend Raceway - 2021-09-16 08:00:00 ical