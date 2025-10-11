× Expand 12th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear 12th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear

Head out to beautiful Lake Beshear on Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 11:45 pm to 5 pm for the 12th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs!

Free admission! Location: 307 Island Cove Ln. Dawson Springs

Music Lineup For 2025

Bluegrass, Country, Classic Rock, Blues, Gospel

11 AM Grounds Open Parking Help & Food Available

Great Music By:

11:45 Bright Life Farms Choir Inspirational

12:00 South Union Band Bluegrass

1:00 Lighthouse Vocal Band Gospel/Country

2:00 Chris Rogers & KY Troubadours Country

3:00 Alonzo Pennington Blues/Rock

4:00 Cutter & Cash & the KY Grass Bluegrass

Grounds open at 11 AM. Food, Merch and Raffle Tickets available at that time.

You can bring a cooler with your favorite beverages – please be considerate of others.

It’s a short walk from parking but…Volunteers help park & transport people, lawn chairs & coolers to & from the venue.

Great food, drinks & goodies available to purchase.

Bluegrass on Beshear Gear for sale.

Feel free to enjoy the lake water.

Folks with bait, tackle & license can fish while listening to music.

There may be a chance to jam after the last band plays.

“Bluegrass on (Lake) Beshear – Pickin’ Life” is a fun, family-friendly outdoor music fest with beautiful Lake Beshear as its backdrop. It is located 4 miles southwest of Dawson Springs, KY off Highway 672. Parking and admission are free – and we’ll help you park and bring you to the venue. We offer great food and cold beverages at reasonable prices. We encourage you to bring lawn chairs and allow personal coolers.

We Raise $ for Life-Affirming Pregnancy Care Centers

We hope many of you will donate to the pro-life pregnancy care centers that this concert supports. Every penny that we raise through your donations, sales of food, merchandise and raffles goes directly to these life saving non-profit ministries.

Donations Are Matched

A local supporter has pledged to match donations up to $15,000 – so your donation of any size will be doubled! Donations are tax-deductable. We defray all music fest expenses up front so that 100% of proceeds from sales of food and beverages, Bluegrass on Beshear Gear and raffle tickets go to our pregnancy care centers. Help us exceed 2024’s fundraising event record of $49,514!

The Knights of Columbus ASAP Program provided $9900 additional in 2024, making the grand total $59,414!!

For more information call 270-797-0072 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com