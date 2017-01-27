One of Kentucky's Top 10 Winter Eventsgets underway when IBMA award-winner Flatt Lonesome takes the stage during the 12th Annual Bluegrass Music Kickoff. Set for January 27 and 28, 2017, in Lebanon, KY, this winter music festival heats up with a lineup of outstanding bluegrass musicians, plus workshops, open jam sessions and a singer/songwriter competition.

For the Bluegrass Music Kickoff, Flatt Lonesome will be joined by other popular bluegrass entertainers, including Gary "Biscuit" Davis, Dove Creek, the NewTown and the Moron Brothers.

On Friday evening several state and regional Bluegrass groups will take the stage along with Saturday evening performers NewTown, who will share a taste of their musical artistry. A highlight of the evening will be 4-time National Banjo Champion Gary "Biscuit" Davis inviting those inclined to join him on stage to "Jam with Biscuit." These impromptu performances have been compared to the "Gaither Reunions without the Gaithers," with as many as 20 to 30 performers on stage playing and singing the old-time favorites.

The Saturday evening Bluegrass Show features another open jam session with Davis and music from the Moron Brothers and Dove Creek. An optional Dinner Show will also take place on Saturday evening.

The NewTown Band will conduct the "Bluegrass Music in the Schools" program on Friday. On Saturday, Bluegrass music workshops will take place as well as the Singer/Song Writer Competition, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.

All-inclusive $55 Ticket includes Friday show and Saturday dinner show.

$25 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show (no dinner).

$20 Ticket includes entrance to Friday night show only.

$400 Table of 8 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show. (Save $40)

Saturday morning workshops: $20 (Call 270-692-0021 to check on classes.)

For more information call 270-692-0021 or visit VisitLebanonKy.com