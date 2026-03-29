12th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret
to
The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Flashback Theater Co
Performers smile widely in front of a pink background, text reads "Flashback Theater Co. & Lake Cumberland Tourism. 12th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret: Lighten Up, April 11th 7PM"
Allow us to lighten the mood as we celebrate Flashback Theater’s 13th season of productions.! Local artists will perform songs, scenes, and monologues to the theme of “Lighten Up”. In between acts, Producing Artistic Director Sommer Schoch will announce the 2026-27 season of productions at Flashback Theater Co. Featuring musical performances from pianist Debby McDonald, guitarist Bradley Gilmore, bassist Rick Winstead, and percussionist Justin Petrey.
2026 LINEUP
Billy Christopher Maupin – “Colored Lights” from The Rink
Bailey Patterson & Alexia VanNoy – “Wish I Were Here” from Next to Normal
Johnna Atksinson-Bigelow featuring Jenny Cleberg – “Defying Gravity” from Wicked
Greg Blair & Martha Pratt – “Bloom” from In Pieces
Michele Hinton – “My Moon,” an original poem
Chris Harris – “A Tree Grows Impatient,” an original monologue
Brian Estes – “Feeling Good”
Erin Wolford – “Beautiful City” from Godspell
Noah Tomlinson – “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
Debby McDonald – “Song About the Moon” by Paul Simon
Scott Sexton & Company – “Light” from Next to Normal
David Eads – Monologue from Dreams in Captivity
Martha Pratt – “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman
Wynter Mason – “Morning Person” from Shrek
Alexia VanNoy – “Sugarcloud” from Ride the Cyclone
Brianna Phipps – “Everybody Says Don’t” fromAnyone Can Whistle
Joy Chaney – Monologue from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Neil Sudhakaran featuring Jenny Cleberg – “Teacher’s Pet” from School of Rock
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/