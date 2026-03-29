× Expand Flashback Theater Co Performers smile widely in front of a pink background, text reads "Flashback Theater Co. & Lake Cumberland Tourism. 12th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret: Lighten Up, April 11th 7PM"

Allow us to lighten the mood as we celebrate Flashback Theater’s 13th season of productions.! Local artists will perform songs, scenes, and monologues to the theme of “Lighten Up”. In between acts, Producing Artistic Director Sommer Schoch will announce the 2026-27 season of productions at Flashback Theater Co. Featuring musical performances from pianist Debby McDonald, guitarist Bradley Gilmore, bassist Rick Winstead, and percussionist Justin Petrey.

2026 LINEUP

Billy Christopher Maupin – “Colored Lights” from The Rink

Bailey Patterson & Alexia VanNoy – “Wish I Were Here” from Next to Normal

Johnna Atksinson-Bigelow featuring Jenny Cleberg – “Defying Gravity” from Wicked

Greg Blair & Martha Pratt – “Bloom” from In Pieces

Michele Hinton – “My Moon,” an original poem

Chris Harris – “A Tree Grows Impatient,” an original monologue

Brian Estes – “Feeling Good”

Erin Wolford – “Beautiful City” from Godspell

Noah Tomlinson – “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Debby McDonald – “Song About the Moon” by Paul Simon

Scott Sexton & Company – “Light” from Next to Normal

David Eads – Monologue from Dreams in Captivity

Martha Pratt – “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman

Wynter Mason – “Morning Person” from Shrek

Alexia VanNoy – “Sugarcloud” from Ride the Cyclone

Brianna Phipps – “Everybody Says Don’t” fromAnyone Can Whistle

Joy Chaney – Monologue from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Neil Sudhakaran featuring Jenny Cleberg – “Teacher’s Pet” from School of Rock

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/