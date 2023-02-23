13: The Musical - Louisville

× Expand Trager Family JCC 13: The Musical

13: The Musical

CenterStage will present 13: The Musical at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane, for eight performances, Thursday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 5. The production features Louisville’s most talented 13-year-olds as the stars of the cast. For tickets and performance dates, visit jcclouisville.org/centerstage.

For more information, please call 502.439.7138 or visit jcclouisville.org/centerstage