× Expand Randy Blevins 13: The Musical graphic

Tickets to ACT Louisville’s production of 13: The Musical are now on sale. The show will run from November 13-20 at the Studio 1A Theatre in St. Matthews.

Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $50 for premium seating and can be purchased at actlouisville.com. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are added to each transaction.

All tickets are first come first serve seating. Please email us at admin@actlouisville.com or call us at (502) 252-1535 for reserved accessible seating.

With a cast composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop rock score, 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out! When 13 year old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana, he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school.

Experience this hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it.

Dates

November 13 at 7:30pm

November 16 at 7:30pm

November 17 at 7:30pm

November 18 at 7:30pm

November 19 at 2:30 & 7:30pm

November 20 at 7:30pm

For more information visit actlouisville.com