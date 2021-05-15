× Expand Kendall Clinton - Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission The annual business and community expo is a great time for people to visit Lawrenceburg and learn more about some of the things the community has to offer.

13th Annual Business & Community Expo in Lawrenceburg

This year's Business & Community Expo will be held outside on the Lawrenceburg Green. Bourbon Beats Mobile DJ will be on the stage along with various act and demonstrations. Bring the kids out for the "Touch a Truck" display and bring your appetite. Hosting on the Green means food on the scene! There will be a variety of food trucks available throughout the day. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information call (502) 839-5564 or visit andersonchamberky.org