13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House

× Expand Courtesy photo The 13th Annual Garden Party is THE summer event to attend in Lawrenceburg

One of Anderson Humane Society's largest Annual fundraisers, the annual Garden Party will again feature exquisite art and products from local artists and businesses in the silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live music. New for 2019, there will be a “Best Hat” contest where you can revamp your derby hat for the win. And also new this year, they will end ​the evening with a live auction. Attend this event for a unique experience in the heart of Bourbon country and all to benefit the cats and dogs at the Anderson Humane Society. Visit http://www.andersonhumane.org/the-13th-annual-garden-party.html to become a Garden Party Corporate Sponsor or buy tickets.

For more information call (502) 839-8339 or visit andersonhumane.org/the-13th-annual-garden-party.html