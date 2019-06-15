13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House

to Google Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00

Ballard House 119 North Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House

One of Anderson Humane Society's largest Annual fundraisers, the annual Garden Party will again feature exquisite art and products from local artists and businesses in the silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live music. New for 2019, there will be a “Best Hat” contest where you can revamp your derby hat for the win. And also new this year, they will end ​the evening with a live auction. Attend this event for a unique experience in the heart of Bourbon country and all to benefit the cats and dogs at the Anderson Humane Society. Visit http://www.andersonhumane.org/the-13th-annual-garden-party.html to become a Garden Party Corporate Sponsor or buy tickets.

For more information call (502) 839-8339 or visit andersonhumane.org/the-13th-annual-garden-party.html

Info

Ballard House 119 North Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - 13th Annual Garden Party at Ballard House - 2019-06-15 18:30:00