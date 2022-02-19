13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Kentucky 40026
This free event is for beginning to advanced bird watchers of all ages. We’ll meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center to enjoy a walk led by birding experts. The Louisville Audubon Society will help identify and count birds and report our sightings to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Co-hosted by Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and the Louisville Audubon Society.
For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/