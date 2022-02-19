13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Kentucky 40026

13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

This free event is for beginning to advanced bird watchers of all ages. We’ll meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center to enjoy a walk led by birding experts. The Louisville Audubon Society will help identify and count birds and report our sightings to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Co-hosted by Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and the Louisville Audubon Society.

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-228-4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count - 2022-02-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count - 2022-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count - 2022-02-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 13th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count - 2022-02-19 10:00:00 ical