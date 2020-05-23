× Expand Britnee Ohman Spring into Summer Festival Salutes Fort Campbell Logo

13th Annual Spring Into Summer Festival Salutes Fort Campbell

It is with great excitement that the Oak Grove Tourism Commission announces Curb Records recording artist, Dylan Scott as this year’s headliner for the 13th Annual Spring into Summer Salutes Fort Campbell Festival. Best known for his chart-topping song “My Girl,” Dylan Scott will take the stage at the Viceroy Performing Arts Center (Amphitheater) in Oak Grove, Saturday May 23, 2020 at 7:00pm

“We are super excited to have Dylan Scott for our 13th Annual International & Regional award-winning Festival,” said Traci Cunningham, Executive Director of Oak Grove Tourism. The relationship between Country Music artists, our troops and their families has been our long-standing tradition and we are delighted, and thrilled Dylan Scott will be bringing his talent and support to Oak Grove, KY.”

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is the total package – a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed in his father’s footsteps to Nashville. The Platinum-certified “My Girl” became his first #1 at radio, followed by Platinum-Top 5 single, “Hooked.” His Nothing To Do Town EP hit #1 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. With career on-demand streams surpassing 850 million, last summer the Louisiana-native headlined shows and opened for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young. Scott garnered his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and was named among Country Radio Seminar’s coveted New Faces of Country Music® Class of 2019. Additionally, he released a seven-song EP honoring legendary singer/songwriter Keith Whitley with An Old Memory (A Keith Whitley Tribute). His new radio single, “Nobody,” which was #2 most added, and he debuted on NBC’s TODAY with HODA & Jenna, impacted Country radio in February 2020.

Saturday will feature a 10-man parachute jump show before the concert featuring Dylan Scott, and after the concert there will be a spectacular firework show by Zambelli’s that will close out Saturday nights festival.

The 13th Annual Spring into Summer Festival Salutes Ft. Campbell will take place May 23 & 24, 2020. Activities will run Saturday May 23rd from 12pm-9pm and Sunday May 24th from 12pm-6pm. Both days of the festival will include new & exciting activities! This year’s festival will see not one, not two, but THREE family friendly stage shows. All the stage shows are packed full of adventure from start to finish and include: Captain Davy’s Adventure Show, A Mermaid Themed Aquatic Acrobatic Show, & America’s Got Talent Finalists, The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show. As always there will be free carnival rides for all to enjoy as no tickets or wristbands are required. We will as always be thanking our Active Duty Military with the opportunity to enter for a free basket of fun and exciting stuff. Past baskets have included everything from, gift cards, to TVs, to Furniture! The concert, along with all other activities at the Spring into Summer Festival Salutes Fort Campbell, is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required for the concert. Gates for the concert area will open at 3 pm and it is completely free.

For more information call (270) 439-5675 or visit visitoakgroveky.com/festivals/spring-into-summer-festival-salutes-fort-campbell/