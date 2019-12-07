× Expand YMCA of Central Kentucky, Ford Motor Company, Kinetic by Windstream, Clark Material Handling Co., Life Fitness The Reindeer Ramble is a wonderful way to participate in a 5K or 10K while supporting scholarships for kids attending YMCA summer camps. We encourage participants to don their favorite holiday sweater, Santa suit, or “holiday festive” attire and embrace the spirit of the holiday and join us for a beautiful grounds of Keeneland. Individual or Santapede TeamsYou may register as an individual runner/walker or with a group as a Santapede team. Teams (only offered in the 5K) consist of three to 10 people (adults and children may be combined in one group). There’s one hitch - you have to be linked together with a garland or ribbon throughout the entire race. We will recognize the top finishers in each category, as well as those Santapede teams that celebrate the holiday spirit most brightly.

14th annual Reindeer Ramble at Keeneland

The Reindeer Ramble is a wonderful way to participate in a 5K or 10K while supporting scholarships for kids attending YMCA summer camps. We encourage participants to don their favorite holiday sweater, Santa suit, or “holiday festive” attire and embrace the spirit of the holiday and join us for a beautiful grounds of Keeneland.

Individual or Santapede Teams

You may register as an individual runner/walker or with a group as a Santapede team. Teams (only offered in the 5K) consist of three to 10 people (adults and children may be combined in one group). There’s one hitch - you have to be linked together with a garland or ribbon throughout the entire race. We will recognize the top finishers in each category, as well as those Santapede teams that celebrate the holiday spirit most brightly.

For more information visit ymcacky.org/ramble