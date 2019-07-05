× Expand Williams Ad Company Brice Long & Friends

14th Annual Brice Long & Friends Benefit Concert

The 14th annual Back to Back Foundation, Brice Long & Friends concert features performances by Brice along with Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member, Steve Wariner & hit songwriters Deric Ruttan (“What Was I Thinkin" “Guys Like Me” “Came Here To Forget” “Mine Would Be You” & “Any Ol’ Barstool”) and Phil ‘Philbilly’ O’Donnell (“Give It All We Got Tonight,” “Back When I Knew It All” “I Got You” “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” “Doin’ What She Likes”)

7pm on July 27th at the James E Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, KY.

Tickets are $10 in advance / $15 at the door and are on sale now at these locations – HOPKINSVILLE The Woodshed, Calhoun’s Pool Hearth & Patio, Creations By Tammy, Staton’s Art & Framing, Cayce’s Pharmacy, H&R Agri Power, James E. Bruce Conv. Center, Herb Hays Furniture, Gracious Me! CADIZ Hancock’s Neighborhood Market, WKDZ ELKTON Knuckles Insurance Agency, Something Special.

For more information visit back2backfoundation.org