Berea Celtic Festival and Gathering
to
Berea, Kentucky Berea, Kentucky 40403
Sune Frederiksen
Since 2009, Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering has attracted talented and topnotch musicians of the Celtic tradition for a city-wide four-day event in Berea.
For fourteen years, The Folk Circle in Berea has put on a very attractive and topnotch Celtic music gathering for 50+ musicians from more than twelve states. This event is city-wide and features sessions, presentations, workshops and concerts. Many events are free to the public.
For more information, please call 859.248.0690 or visit berea-celtic.com