Berea Celtic Festival and Gathering

Berea, Kentucky Berea, Kentucky 40403

For fourteen years, The Folk Circle in Berea has put on a very attractive and topnotch Celtic music gathering for 50+ musicians from more than twelve states. This event is city-wide and features sessions, presentations, workshops and concerts. Many events are free to the public.

For more information, please call 859.248.0690 or visit berea-celtic.com

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Workshops
859.248.0690
