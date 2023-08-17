× Expand Sune Frederiksen Since 2009, Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering has attracted talented and topnotch musicians of the Celtic tradition for a city-wide four-day event in Berea.

Berea Celtic Festival and Gathering

For fourteen years, The Folk Circle in Berea has put on a very attractive and topnotch Celtic music gathering for 50+ musicians from more than twelve states. This event is city-wide and features sessions, presentations, workshops and concerts. Many events are free to the public.

For more information, please call 859.248.0690 or visit berea-celtic.com