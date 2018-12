15 Dances at Lexington Opera House

The Bluegrass Youth Ballet's favorite dances come back to the stage to celebrate their 15th season of Dreaming Big. Audiences will love excerpts from Alice in Wonderland, Little Mermaid, Dia de los Muertos, Arabella's Journey, Rapunzel, Sorcerer's Apprentice, and more!

Dates: March 29, 2019 - March 30, 2019

Location: Lexington Opera House

Phone: (859) 271-4472

Time: Friday 7PM; Saturday 2PM

Price: $17-20

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com