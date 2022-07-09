× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec 125th Annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for the 15th annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk which will start and finish at Schamback Park. After May 31 registration is $40 and closes on Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. Packet pickup and day of registration is Saturday, July 9 from 7 - 7:50 a.m. at the shelter in Schamback Park. Awards are given in a variety of age groups and all participants receive a T-shirt and a finish medal. Awards will be presented and on-line registration is available.

For more information, please call 502.225.0566 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/