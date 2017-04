16th Annual NMCA Muscle Car Nationals

The 16th Annual NMCA Bluegrass Nationals return to Beech Bend Raceway May 18-21, 2017. As the home of the Chevrolet Corvette factory, Bowling Green is no stranger to fast cars, and that’s exactly what will be running rampant in the Kentucky rolling hills this weekend.

For more information call 270-781-7634 or visit nmcadigital.com