1792 Dinner at Kentucky Derby Museum

Mardi Gras Day, March 1, 2022

Neat. On Ice. Mixed in a cocktail. Bourbon is meant to be enjoyed and shared no matter how you choose to drink it. Join Kentucky Derby Museum for a night of revelry as we “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler” - let the good times roll, and celebrate the history of Bourbon and how it made its way down to New Orleans. From Derby to Mardi Gras, both Louisville and New Orleans know how to have a good time! We’ll toast to history and heritage during a night of indulgent food, fabulous drinks, exclusive Bourbon tastings and LIVE music.

Host, Seth Thompson will be joined by 1792 Master Distiller Danny Kahn to profile Kentucky Derby Museum’s single barrel select 1792 Full Proof Bourbon. Bottles of this Bourbon will be debuted at this event.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org