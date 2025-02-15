× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 17th annual Great Backyard Bird Count

FREE, but please RSVP.

This FREE event is hosted by The Louisville Audubon Society and Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Beginning to advanced bird watchers of all ages are invited. We’ll meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center to enjoy a walk led by birding experts, Lee Payne, Jr. and Jacob Crider. With their help, we will identify and count birds, and report our sightings to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This is citizen science at its best!

Please bring binoculars, if available, and wear comfortable, warm clothes and field-friendly shoes for hiking.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/