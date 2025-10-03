17th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship

× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Disc Golfer at Mahr Park

Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships @ Madisonville KY — PDGA B-tier for Pros and Amateurs October 03-October 05, 2025

October 04-Oct 05, 2025: MPO, FPO, MP40, MP50, MA1, MA40, MA50, MA2 @ Mahr Park.

October 04-Oct 05, 2025: FP60, FP70, FA1, FP40,FA40, FP50, FA50, MA60, FA60, MP60, MA70,MP70, FA70, FA2, MA3, FA3, MA4, FA4, MJ18, FJ18 @ City Park.

Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission presents: The 2025 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.

The 17th Annual Madisonville Open for 2025 will be the Home of the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.

All MPO, FPO, MP40, MP50, MA1, MA40, MA50, MA2 will play two rounds at Mahr Park Championship Course. One round a day with tee times Saturday-Sunday.

Tee order by divisions: MA50, MP50, MA40, MA2, MP40, MA1, MPO

All other amateur divisions will play 2 rounds at City Park Saturday (shotgun starts) and one round at City Park Sunday (tee times).

$2000 added to pro purse!

$1500 added to the Amateur' Player packs

1 Tournament stamped Jawbreaker FLX-Z Scorch, 1 Stock Z-Plastic, Big Z, or Zlite Discraft disc., 1 Sport Sack, 1 Mini Buzzz, and Custom Strong Side Disc Golf 40oz Water bottle or Discraft Stool.

Valued well over $100

Trophies for 1st place in any division with 10 or more players

Big Amateur players package from Discraft and Strong Side Disc Golf for the first 75 Amateur players:

.

AM payout: on site with Strong Side Disc Golf.

Pro entry fee: $100.00.

Amateur entry fee: $75.00

Break down of Payout:

Pro Payout:

$4 PDGA Fees

$4 TD Fees.

$2 Park fees

$90 to Payout

=$100

Ams Payout:

$4 PDGA Fees

$4 TD Fees.

$2 Park fees

$35 Payers pack(Remember additional money added)

$30 Payout.

.

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY Oct 03 – CITY PARK POOL: Amateur Players package pick-up open 11am-5pm at Strong Side Disc Golf on hole one.

FRIDAY (OPEN TO ANY PLAYER): 11am – 4pm tee off. Madisonville City Park Flex Start PDGA C-TIER

$25 entry, All divisions available, show up and we will put you in a group.

One round of 18 holes – check in and day of show registration at Strong Side Disc Golf on Hole 1.

$400 added

Register here for flex start:

https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournament/Kentucky_State_Disc_Golf_Championship_Sponsored_by_Hopkins_County_Tourist_Friday_Flex_C_Tier_Oct_4th_2025

Amateur Prizes for top 45% in each division: Top 40% Pro get 100% payback

SATURDAY Oct 04 – MAHR PARK POOL: Tee times start at 9am. Tee times posted on PDGA results page. Check in with starter at hole 1 / practice basket area 15 minutes prior to your tee time.

SATURDAY Oct 04 – CITY PARK POOL:

8-9am: Check in and players package pick up at Strong Side Disc Golf at Hole one. Hole assignments on PDGA results page.

9:00am: Tee Off at assigned hole for Round 1.

2:00pm: Tee Off at assigned hole for Round 2.

SATURDAY Oct 04 - Disc Golf Putt Night Brought to you by Pennyrile Disc Golf

Location is Tradewater Brewery

$50 Added cash

$5 entry fee

Random Drew Teams

Corn hole style Scoring

Sign-ups - 5:30pm to 6:15pm

Drew Teams - 6:20pm

Start - 6:30pm

Food Truck on site.

SUNDAY Oct 05 – MAHR PARK POOL: Tee times start at 9am. Tee times posted on PDGA results page. Check in with starter at hole 1 / practice basket area 15 minutes prior to your tee time.

Pros who cash will be paid by PayPal (G&S applied). Please make sure you have a good PayPal account.

SUNDAY Oct 05 – CITY PARK POOL: 9AM Tee Times Start (tee times posted on PDGA Results Page)

Tee order by divisions:FP60, FP70, FA40, FA50, MA60, FA60, MA70, FA70, FA2, FA1,MA3, FA3, MA4, FA4, MJ18, FJ18

Amateurs can pick out prizes at Mahr Park after their round at city and watch the pros.

Prizes awarded after each division completes their round at from Strong Side Disc Golf.

Winners may pick out prizes on site, with Strong Side Disc Golf. or receive a gift card to use at www.strongsidediscgolf.com

For more information call (270) 452-1269 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com