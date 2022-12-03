× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 17th Annual Nature of Christmas in Goshen

This event will definitively put you in the holiday spirit! There will be FREE food (hot dogs, chili, desserts, and hot chocolate), artisans and gift booths, free crafts, hayrides, marshmallow roasting by the fire, music, and Santa & Mrs. Claus with gift bags and treats. In the event of ice or inclement weather, this event will be moved to December 10th from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/