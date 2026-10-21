17th Annual Open Studio at Maynard Studios

× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Open Studio at Maynard Studios

For one day each fall, Maynard Studios opens its doors for an experience unlike your typical art show. Now in its 17th year, the Annual Open Studio invites visitors to see, hear, and take part in the craftsmanship happening throughout the studio.

From blacksmithing and hammering to glassblowing and other hands-on activities, you won’t just be looking at finished pieces—you’ll have the opportunity to watch traditional techniques in action and get involved yourself. Add local food, music, demonstrations, and plenty of art, and you have a fall day filled with creativity and Kentucky character.

For more information call 5025983127.