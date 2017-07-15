1872 Historic Island Wooden Bridge Concert Series 2017

1872 Historic Island Wooden Bridge 1st & Kirtley Street , Owensboro, Kentucky 42350

Beginning on May 13 - Oct. 14th on Saturday afternoon(s) we will have live outdoor concerts under the historic Island Wooden Bridge.

Admission is only $10 with kids 13 and under FREE!

Tickets are available online or upon admission.

Artist will be some of the best professional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass you have ever heard. Bring your chairs, blankets and come enjoy a venue like you have never experienced! It truly is "Where History and Music Collide!" Come early and shop at Wooden Bridge Antiques, Way to Crafty and eat at the World Famous Island Dairy Freeze.

Just minutes from the Home Place of Bill Monroe and the Everly Brothers!

For more information visit facebook.com/historicislandwoodenbridge

1872 Historic Island Wooden Bridge 1st & Kirtley Street , Owensboro, Kentucky 42350

