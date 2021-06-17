× Expand Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau The 18th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion presented by AAA Insurance returns to Beech Bend Raceway Park in June.

18th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion

Featuring days of drag racing, huge car shows, vendor midways and more, this is one of the largest hot rodding events of the year.

You can say we are in the heart of Hot Rodding here in Bowling Green. Every year, car enthusiasts for one weekend gather around at NHRA Motorsports Museum's Holley Hot Rod Reunion. From nostalgic cars to vintage cars to muscle cars, to even one-of-a-kind cars, they all gather here. We are on a mission to find out why people are so obsessed with these vintage cars!

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com