18th Century Christmas at Ft. Boonesborough State Park

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Visit the fort to see and hear the differences in the holiday celebrations of the season during the early settlement of Kentucky. The fort will be lighted by candlelight, with decorations in keeping with the traditions of the time. There will be living history interpretations of the traditions of various ethnic groups and nationalities during the season. Candle lanterns, bonfires, the Christmas guns, food and refreshments, music and dance, will all add to the atmosphere. Refreshments are included!

This is a special program sponsored by the Fort Boonesborough Foundation.

Admission is $7 for adults,  $5 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 are free.

Open 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 9. 

For more information call (859) 527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org or parksky.gov

Info
Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
