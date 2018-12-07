18th Century Christmas at the Fort Boonesborough

Visit the Fort to see and hear the differences in the holiday celebrations of the season during the early settlement of Kentucky. The Fort will be lighted by candlelight, with decorations in keeping with the traditions of the time. There will be Living History interpretations of the traditions of various ethnic groups and nationalities during the season. Candle lanterns, bonfires, the Christmas Guns, food and refreshments, music and dance, will all add to the atmosphere. Refreshments are included! This is a special program sponsored by the Fort Boonesborough Foundation.

Admission is Adult/ $8 --- Child (6-12)/$5 – under 6- free.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org