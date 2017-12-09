18th Century Christmas at the Fort at Fort Boonesborough State Park

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Friday December 8th 6:00PM - 9:00PM and Saturday December 9th 1:00PM - 4:00PM.  

Visit the Fort to see and hear the differences in the holiday celebrations of the season during the early settlement of Kentucky. The Fort will be lighted by candlelight, with decorations in keeping with the traditions of the time. There will be Living History interpretations of the traditions of various ethnic groups and nationalities during the season. Candle lanterns, bonfires, the Christmas Guns, food and refreshments, music and dance, will all add to the atmosphere. Refreshments are included! This is a special program sponsored by the Fort Boonesborough Foundation. Admission is Adult $7 Child (6 to 12) $5 and under 6 free.

For more information please call (859) 527-3131 or email bill.farmer@ky.gov

859-527-3454
