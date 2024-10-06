18th annual Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

The Haunted Hike is our most popular event of the year and is fabulous fun for everyone in your family! This is a great day to debut Halloween costumes, collect A LOT of candy, and have a blast of a time in a beautiful setting. Every ticket to this fundraiser helps support Creasey Mahan.

Admission: $8 per person, children 2 and under are free. We have added a $.76 processing fee.

Admission covers:

Entry to the Fairy Tale Trail with 18 treat stations, including Rapunzel’s Castle, Mother Goose, Gingerbread House, and Jack and the Beanstalk!

Face painting by Kid Canvas, sponsored by Ken & Nancy Dahlgren

Inflatable Party Zones (NEW-no separate fee)

Harvest Hay Sculptures by Artist Jean Smith

Browse the goodies (more candy) at the booths

Food trucks will offer delicious food and beverages, available for purchase. Food trucks: Fistful of Tacos, Papa Johns, Chop It Like It’s Hot, Fitz Freeze, and Gelato Gilberto!

To purchase tickets >>> https://creaseymahannaturepreserve.org/event/18th-annual-haunted-hike-2/

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit creaseymahannaturepreserve.org