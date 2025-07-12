× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec 18th Annual Firecracker 5K

18th Annual Firecracker 5K

$31 - $60 per person.

The Firecracker 5K course begins in Schamback Park (6617 Main St., Westport, KY 40077) and will challenge runners through the historic town of Westport, KY. The course follows Hwy 524 along the Ohio River to the half way point then returns on the same path.This in-person 5K mile road race will showcase the beautiful Schamback Park on the banks of the Ohio River. Packet pickup and day of registration is Saturday, July 12th, 7 – 7:50 am at the shelter in Schamback Park. Door Prizes and awards. Sponsors and volunteers needed.

All participants will also receive a race bib, finish medal, door prize ticket and a chip time.

All participants registered by June 23rd will receive a race shirt. Registrations after June 23rd will receive race shirts while supplies last.

Awards will be given to the following:

Overall female and male finishers

Age group categories:

10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79, 80 & over.

On-line registration: Click Firecracker 5K (runsignup.com).

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/